Americans expected to spend more than ever on Father’s Day; still not as much as Mother’s Day

(CNN) – This year Americans are expected to spend more on Father’s day than ever before.

According to the National Retail Federation, a record $16 billion will be spent on Father’s Day gifts, with the average person spending about $139.

The most popular, albeit easy, gift is a greeting card followed by an outing and then clothes.

Despite the surge in Father’s Day spending, that number isn’t even close to how much people spend on Mother’s Day.