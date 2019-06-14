Find your zen during free Columbia Airport event

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) is hoping to help you find some zen during a free yoga event to celebrate International Yoga Day. Organizers say the purpose of the event is to celebrate the importance of taking care of your self through the art of yoga. Since traveling can sometimes be stressful, organizers say the 45 minute session will also serve as a lesson in stress-relieving seated poses that travelers can take with them when they hit the friendly skies.

CAE Director of Marketing, Kim Jamieson says they are excited about being able to host this type of upcoming community event.

“We know that travel can sometimes be stressful so we’re looking forward to sharing some tips and techniques to calm your nerves while traveling. We also are always excited for the opportunity to say thank you to the community for supporting CAE.”

There is only enough room for 25 people to participate in each session that will be held in the Columbia Metropolitan Airport terminal over looking the runway, and taught by different local instructors.

You can get your “Om” on by registering for the classes here: Event Brite link.

The five classes will be held Friday morning June 21st, 2019 starting at 10AM, with each additional class beginning every hour on the hour until 2PM. CAE says they’ll provide you with a brand new yoga mat that you will get to keep as a gift for participating in the event. Even, parking at the airport will be free for anyone attending the sessions. You don’t have to worry about a thing, except getting their on time since each class is first come, first serve.