Rep. Clyburn welcomes 22 Democratic Presidential candidates to World Famous Fish Fry

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — For years South Carolina Representative (D) Jim Clyburn has held a staple event in the Midlands that dozens flock to for some good conversation and some good eats. The annual World Famous Fish Fry is coming back to the Capital city, but this year is expected to be a bit different. This year, 22 Democratic Presidential Candidates plan to attend the event, a amount people event organizers say this is believed to be the first time this many democratic candidates will share the same stage at the same time.

Organizers say this event started out as a way of saying thank you to community constituents who may not have been able to afford or time to attend the Democratic Party’s annual fundraising dinner taking place the same night.

Each year approximately, 4,400 pounds of fish and 6,400 slices of bread will be on hand to feed the thousands of Democratic Party faithful expected to attend this annual tradition. Clyburn who is the founder of the event released a brief statement about the upcoming event saying,:

“This fish fry continues to be a way to honor those who dedicate their time and talents in support of Democratic candidates,….It also provides some ordinary voters, a beyond-the-ordinary opportunity, to meet some extraordinary presidential candidates.”

The candidates who have confirmed their attendance are: