Rep. Clyburn welcomes 22 Democratic Presidential candidates to World Famous Fish Fry
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — For years South Carolina Representative (D) Jim Clyburn has held a staple event in the Midlands that dozens flock to for some good conversation and some good eats. The annual World Famous Fish Fry is coming back to the Capital city, but this year is expected to be a bit different. This year, 22 Democratic Presidential Candidates plan to attend the event, a amount people event organizers say this is believed to be the first time this many democratic candidates will share the same stage at the same time.
Organizers say this event started out as a way of saying thank you to community constituents who may not have been able to afford or time to attend the Democratic Party’s annual fundraising dinner taking place the same night.
Each year approximately, 4,400 pounds of fish and 6,400 slices of bread will be on hand to feed the thousands of Democratic Party faithful expected to attend this annual tradition. Clyburn who is the founder of the event released a brief statement about the upcoming event saying,:
“This fish fry continues to be a way to honor those who dedicate their time and talents in support of Democratic candidates,….It also provides some ordinary voters, a beyond-the-ordinary opportunity, to meet some extraordinary presidential candidates.”
The candidates who have confirmed their attendance are:
- Senator Michael Bennet
- Vice President Joe Biden
- Senator Cory Booker
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Secretary Julián Castro
- Congressman John Delaney
- Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard
- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
- Senator Kamala Harris
- Governor John Hickenlooper
- Governor Jay Inslee
- Senator Amy Klobuchar
- Mayor Wayne Messem
- Congressman Seth Moulton
- Congressman Beto O’Rourke
- Congressman Tim Ryan
- Senator Bernie Sanders
- Congressman Eric Swalwell
- Senator Elizabeth Warren
- Marianne Williamson
- Andrew Yang
Organizers say they are planning the event so members of the community that come out will have a chance to speak with the candidates in a musical setting and even take photos with the candidates if they so choose.