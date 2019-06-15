Richland County Sheriff’s Department searching for man wanted on robbery charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a 35-year-old man wanted on robbery charges.

Officials say Anthony James Summers is wanted in connection with a June 3rd robbery at a restaurant in the 500 block of Main Street in Eastover.

According to authorities, Summers threatened the restaurant’s manager as she was closing up. Officials say when she got startled, she dropped her belongings. They say as Summers grabbed some of the items, the woman drew a pistol. Officials say he took off running as she fired at him.

Summers is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch-tall, weighing around 170 pounds.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.