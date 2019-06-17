Chick-fil-A now the third largest restaurant chain in U.S.

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is on the rise.

According to a new ranking by ‘Nation’s Restaurant News’ the fast food restaurant chain is now the third largest chain in the U.S. behind McDonald’s, which holds the top spot, and Starbucks.

‘Nation’s Restaurant News’ put Chick-fil-A’s system-wide sales in the U.S. at nearly $10.5 billion, a sales growth of 16.7% from last year.

The Atlanta based chain flew past Wendy’s, Burger King, Taco Bell and Subway to rise from it’s 7th place ranking last year to 3rd this year.