Columbia City Council drafting gun reform laws

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- City leaders are working on gun reform laws in hopes to keep the deadly weapon out of the wrong hands.

“We have the right to bear arms, with those rights come incredible responsibilities,” Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said.

Columbia was the first city in the nation to ban bump stocks and is now looks to pass another bold law when it comes to guns.

“We’re prepared to speak up again on these hollow times,” Benjamin said. “It seems like every week America is commemorating or reeling from another gun related tragedy.”

A day after the anniversary of the Charleston church shooting, Benjamin told ABC Columbia news that city council has gun laws drafted.

“We’re considering a few other laws that live with in a culture that respects the right to bear arms in the second amendment but also understands that there are going to be reasonable responsibilities of everyone that owns a gun,” Benjamin said.

The laws will also crack down on how people access guns.

“There is a lot of concern out there around ghost guns,” Benjamin said. “People who are able to assemble fire arms that have no serial number and aren’t able to be traced.”

Just like when the city approved to ban bump stocks, they will be hearing from the community before a law is passed.

“It’s about having transparent conversation with your citizens, sharing with them the ideas,” Benjamin said. “We hope for Columbia to still be a leader on the issue.”