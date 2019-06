Lexington Police search for accused Walmart shoplifter

(Courtesy: LPD) Suspect wanted for shoplifting a Walmart.

(Courtesy: LPD) Another angle on a suspect wanted for shoplifting a Walmart.

(Courtesy: LPD) Tattoo of lips on the left side of the suspect's neck.





LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police need your help to find a man wanted for shoplifting a Walmart store.

Authorities say the suspect did a fraudulent return and shoplifted several items in the store.

According to investigators, he has a tattoo of lips on the left side of his neck and left the store in a black Chrysler 300.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.