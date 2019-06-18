Pair of Clemson draft picks sign rookie deals with Raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick DE Clelin Ferrell and second-round pick CB Trayvon Mullen, the club announced Tuesday.

Ferrell was selected fourth overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. A prolific three-year starter at Clemson, Ferrell started in all 44 appearances and helped the school capture two National Championships in 2016 and 2018. Over his career, he totaled 166 tackles, including 50 for loss, 27 sacks, seven passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Ferrell’s career sack total ranked tied for fourth in Tigers history, and he left Clemson as just the second player in school history to tally two first-team All American honors from the Associated Press. He also became just the third player in Clemson history to earn the first-team honor as either a freshman or sophomore.

As a senior in 2018, Ferrell won the Ted Hendrick’s Award, given to the nation’s top defensive end. He recorded 55 tackles, including 20 for loss, 11.5 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including one returned for a TD, en route to a consensus first-team All-American selection, first-team All-ACC honor while also being named ACC Defensive Player of the Year.