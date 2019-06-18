Pair of Clemson draft picks sign rookie deals with Raiders
ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick DE Clelin Ferrell and second-round pick CB Trayvon Mullen, the club announced Tuesday.
Ferrell was selected fourth overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. A prolific three-year starter at Clemson, Ferrell started in all 44 appearances and helped the school capture two National Championships in 2016 and 2018. Over his career, he totaled 166 tackles, including 50 for loss, 27 sacks, seven passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Ferrell’s career sack total ranked tied for fourth in Tigers history, and he left Clemson as just the second player in school history to tally two first-team All American honors from the Associated Press. He also became just the third player in Clemson history to earn the first-team honor as either a freshman or sophomore.
As a senior in 2018, Ferrell won the Ted Hendrick’s Award, given to the nation’s top defensive end. He recorded 55 tackles, including 20 for loss, 11.5 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including one returned for a TD, en route to a consensus first-team All-American selection, first-team All-ACC honor while also being named ACC Defensive Player of the Year.
A native of Richmond, Va., the 6-foot-4, 267-pound defensive end played at Benedictine College Preparatory prior to entering the college ranks. He was ranked the No. 136th player in the nation by ESPN.com and was invited to the Under Armour All-American game following his senior year in 2014.
Mullen was selected 40th overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. Mullen appeared in 41 games and made 26 starts during his career at Clemson, totaling 93 tackles (68 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, one forced fumble and 12 passes defensed. He was named second-team All-American by ACFA and second-team All-ACC in 2018 while earning All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2017.
A native of Fort Lauderdale, FL., Mullen logged 37 tackles (30), two sacks, one interception and four passes defensed in 15 games as a junior in 2018. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound cornerback earned Defensive MVP Honors after posting a season-high six tackles, one interception, one sack and one forced fumble in a win against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.