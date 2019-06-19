Presidential candidates gear up for weekend visit to the Midlands

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- South Carolina will be the center of the political universe this weekend when 22 Democratic candidates come for two major events.

The palmetto state is one of several states that has become a pivotal part of the election process which hosts the “first in the south” primaries. They are a big indicator of who typically gets the nomination nudge for the November election.

“We’re providing a lot more leadership than a state our size usually does,” Governor Henry McMaster said.

Even though South Carolina won’t be the first to vote in the 2020 primary cycle, the state offers a different perspective.

This weekend 22 candidates will head to the capital city for Rep. James Clyburn’s World Famous Fish Fry on Friday and then the Democratic Party Convention on Saturday.

“I encourage the people to go out to the meetings and meet the candidates because they’ll all be here,” McMaster said.

This is the first time since the 2020 campaign cycle that this many presidential candidates will come together at the same time. Mcmaster says while this is an exciting time for the state it’s also puts South Carolinans in the drivers seat.

“The role that South Carolina plays in selecting the presidential candidates for the democrat and the republican party is a very important role,” McMaster said.

These democratic events are all happening the same week President Trump officially kicked off his 2020 campaign.

“We’re going to keep making America great again, and we will indeed keep america great,” Trump said at his kick off rally in Orlando.

On Wednesday McMaster threw his support behind the President and says he hopes to join his on the campaign trail.

“The president is going to be here and I am also confident that he will win reelection,” McMaster said.