Vehicle drives through a gas station on Piney Grove Road in apparent break-in

(ABC Columbia/Kyle McAbee) Vehicle drives through Shell gas station on Piney Grove Road.

(ABC Columbia/Kyle McAbee) ATM machine damaged from crash at the Shell gas station.



LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say a vehicle drove through a gas station on Piney Grove Road in an apparent break-in this morning.

Authorities say this happened at the Shell gas station on the 400 block of Piney Grove Road.

There are no reports of injuries but investigators say they’re collecting evidence of the damage to the gas station.