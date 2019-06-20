Severe weather death: one person killed after being hit by a fallen tree

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Emergency officials confirm one person has died after a tree fell on Columbia Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death after the Columbia Fire Department says it responded to a person hit by a fallen tree.

The family has identified him as 61-year-old William George. The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Columbia Avenue.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, when fire crews got there, EMS were already addressing the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.