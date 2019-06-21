Clean up continues Friday after powerful storms hit Midlands, Power restoration underway

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Clean up continued Friday in the wake of powerful storms that hit the Midlands Thursday afternoon.

Downed trees, power lines and traffic lights caused problems for residents Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, utility crews were working areas across the Midlands, in both Richland and Lexington County, to restore power and clean up debris.

According to Dominion Energy, the count early Friday morning was over 5-thousand people statewide without power.

A majority of those outages are in Lexington with over 900 outages and Richland County with around 1800 hundred.

Columbia Police say at least four roads were closed Friday morning due to power lines entangled with tree debris from the storm.

Officers say Gibbes Court, Pickens Street, Cassina road and Tanglewood Street are barricaded until crews can clear the damage.