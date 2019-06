Join to help Alzheimer’s victims with the Longest Day fundraiser

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — If you want to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease… today’s your chance with the longest day fundraiser!

The fundraiser hosted by the Alzheimer’s association officials say you can join thousands of participants worldwide to raise funds for the care, support and research efforts of the association.

For more information on how to register or donate, visit www.alz.org/sc