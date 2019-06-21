Live preview of Rep. Clyburn World Famous Fish Fry welcoming the 2020 democratic presidential candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — All eyes are on South Carolina tonight as the state Democratic Party hosts 2020 presidential candidates as part of its democratic convention.

The weekend of events kicks off tonight with Congressman Jim Clyburn’s World Famous Fish Fry.

Stay with ABC Columbia for the latest updates. Also, follow Tim Scott on Twitter @TimScottTV to see what’s happening at the events tonight.

No shortage of campaign signs in the parking lot outside the Fish Fry location. Several campaign teams have pitched tents, set up tables, and even brought some cardboard cutouts of their candidates. pic.twitter.com/EwjgUIs8Sb — Tim Scott (@TimScottTV) June 21, 2019

Some sights and sounds as more supporters wait for the Fish Fry to begin. Camps for Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Elizabeth Warren with the loudest chants so far. pic.twitter.com/P2fNKHu3Fa — Tim Scott (@TimScottTV) June 21, 2019