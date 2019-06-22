Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Midlands through the night

Alexis Frazier,

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Another round of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms may move through the Midlands Saturday afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of South Carolina until 9 p.m.

According to the National Weather service, the concern is damaging  straight line winds that can get up to 60 miles per hour or more.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning a storm moved through the Midlands leaving behind downed trees and downed power lines. Thousands of residents were without power in Richland and Lexington County.

