Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Midlands through the night
COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Another round of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms may move through the Midlands Saturday afternoon and evening.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of South Carolina until 9 p.m.
According to the National Weather service, the concern is damaging straight line winds that can get up to 60 miles per hour or more.
Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning a storm moved through the Midlands leaving behind downed trees and downed power lines. Thousands of residents were without power in Richland and Lexington County.