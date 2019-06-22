Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Midlands through the night

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Another round of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms may move through the Midlands Saturday afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of South Carolina until 9 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/5nZqPXX20l — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) June 22, 2019

According to the National Weather service, the concern is damaging straight line winds that can get up to 60 miles per hour or more.

Much of the Midlands and CSRA has been upgraded to an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, primarily for strong wind gusts of 60 mph or greater. pic.twitter.com/X1Vvf7Oi1C — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) June 22, 2019

Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning a storm moved through the Midlands leaving behind downed trees and downed power lines. Thousands of residents were without power in Richland and Lexington County.