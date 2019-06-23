State trooper killed in off-duty incident

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A state trooper has died in an off-duty incident according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

TFC Jesse D. Cannon, a member of the Troop 8 Criminal Interdiction Unit died Saturday, June 22, in Greenville around 2:30 p.m. TFC Cannon had served with SCHP since 2014. He was a K9 handler in Troop Three.

“The Highway Patrol extends its deepest sympathies to the Cannon family,” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith. “Our hearts are heavy as we continue to keep TFC Cannon’s family as well as the members of the Troop Eight and Troop Three teams in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.”

SCHP Col. Chris Williamson said, “Trooper Cannon took great pride in his work and served his department well as a member of our Criminal Interdiction Team. We will continue to stand alongside the Cannon family during the difficult days ahead.”

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.