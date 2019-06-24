RCSD investigating more than a dozen car break-ins at local businesses

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Richland County deputies are investigating more than a dozen car break-ins over the weekend.

Officials say 12 break-ins were reported in the Comedy House parking lot on Decker Boulevard. Five other break-ins were reported in the Bakers Sports Pub and grill parking lot on Saturday night as well.

“I hope that police are actual able to bring more attention to this area, by putting more security officers or police officers in this area to keep the neighborhood, schools and everything else safe,” Ashlee White, a victim of the car break-ins said.

The Comedy House says they are making changes to make sure this doesn’t happen again. The owner tells ABC Columbia News that they will have more security monitoring the parking lot during future shows.