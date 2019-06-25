1-20 Eastbound at US 1 back open after dump truck hits bridge
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–I-20 Eastbound at US 1 in Lexington County is now open say South Carolina Department of Transportation officials.
The SCDOT had closed I-20 EB in Lexington County at US 1 due to a truck hitting the structure early Tuesday morning.
According to SC DOT officials, the damage was not significant.
Drivers were detoured off the Interstate at US 1 to US 378 and then returned to I-20.
According to SC Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. today. Authorities say there are no reports of injuries.
Previous story:
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says I-20 east at mile marker 58 will be blocked after a dump truck hit the U.S. 1 overpass bridge today.
Troopers have a detour route below:
- I-20 eastbound traffic will exit at the 58 mile marker
- Take US 1 to Cedar Road onto Cromer Road and back to US 378
According to investigators, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. today.
Troopers say they are placing a barrier underneath the damaged portion of the bridge to catch falling debris; once it’s in place, authorities say the bridge will re-open.
Authorities say there are no reports of injuries.
Highway Patrol says expect delays as they investigate the crash.