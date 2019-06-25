1-20 Eastbound at US 1 back open after dump truck hits bridge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–I-20 Eastbound at US 1 in Lexington County is now open say South Carolina Department of Transportation officials.

The SCDOT had closed I-20 EB in Lexington County at US 1 due to a truck hitting the structure early Tuesday morning.

According to SC DOT officials, the damage was not significant.

Drivers were detoured off the Interstate at US 1 to US 378 and then returned to I-20.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. today. Authorities say there are no reports of injuries.

Previous story:

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says I-20 east at mile marker 58 will be blocked after a dump truck hit the U.S. 1 overpass bridge today.

Troopers have a detour route below:

I-20 eastbound traffic will exit at the 58 mile marker

Take US 1 to Cedar Road onto Cromer Road and back to US 378

According to investigators, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. today.

Troopers say they are placing a barrier underneath the damaged portion of the bridge to catch falling debris; once it’s in place, authorities say the bridge will re-open.

Authorities say there are no reports of injuries.

Highway Patrol says expect delays as they investigate the crash.