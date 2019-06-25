DHEC and PALSS encourage South Carolinians to get HIV and STD testings this week

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging South Carolinians to get tested for HIV and other STD’s this week for National HIV testing day.

“We have an alarming rate of HIV in our city,” Carmen Julious, PALSS CEO, said. “We want to change that.”

As of December 31, 2017, there are nearly 20,000 South Carolina residents living with diagnosed HIV infection (including AIDS).

“Finding out you’re living with HIV is something else that I had to work through,” Rev. Shawn Torres Jr., with Palss said.

Torres has been HIV positive since he was 18 years old.

“I’ve always heard that God wouldn’t put more on you than you could bare right,” Torres said. “I’ve always heard that, and it was at this moment that I actually had to believe that.

Now Torres’s life’s work is to help others living with HIV.

“I never wanted anyone to experience not having that type of support like I didn’t, but I ended up finding the support and I told myself that I would always be able to lend that support to other people,” Torres said.

DHEC and Palmetto Aids life support services, or better known as PALSS are parenting up for National HIV testing day in hopes to get more people to know their status.

Julious tells ABC Columbia that they’re offering HIV and std test all week at different locations throughout the Midalnds.

“We know right now that we can keep people very healthy for a very long time if they are in medical care,”Julious said.

Julious and Torres work together and offer a variety of support for people living positive.

“Testing is for all people. I think all people should know their status,” Torres said.

A list of testing locations for National HIV Testing Day:

Thursday, June 27th

HopeHealth Orangeburg and Walgreens

1106 John C Calhoun Dr

Orangeburg, SC 29115

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

HopeHealth Florence and Walgreens

306 N. Irby St.

Florence, SC 29501

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Tandem Health and Walgreens

201 N Lafayette Dr

Sumter, SC 29150

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Piedmont Care, Inc.

101 N Pine St., #200

Spartanburg, SC 29302

8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Affinity Health Center and Walgreens

1008 Oakland Ave.

Rock Hill, SC 29732

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Waverly Family Practice/Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center

1228 Harden St & 2117 Gervais St.

Columbia, SC 29204

Parking Lot

Backyard BBQ

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CareSouth Carolina Inc. and Walgreens

901 S 5th St.

Hartsville, SC 29550

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wright-Wellness Center and Walgreens

5900 N Main St.

Columbia, SC 29203

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

CAN Community Health

1911 Hampton Street

Columbia, SC 29201

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Hispanic Outreach and Mexican Consulate

Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church

120 Marydale Ln.

Columbia, SC 29210

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services and Walgreens

7412 Broad River Rd.

Irmo, SC 29063

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Sandhills Medical Foundation

H & J Hair Styling Center

800 Miller Road, #1

Sumter, SC 29150

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.