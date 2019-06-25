Mueller to testify publicly following a subpoena

Mueller will testify before Congress on July 17.

(CNN) – Special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify publicly following a subpoena from the House Judiciary and

Intelligence Committees.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff released a joint statement saying Mueller has agreed to testify about the very report he released in April.

Mueller spoke publicly last month saying he did not wish to testify publicly and that his testimony would not go beyond the 22-month, 448-page investigation into President Trump and his campaign’s acceptance of Russian interference.

Both committees have been in negotiations with Mueller for more than two months about his testimony.

