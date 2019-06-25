SC lawmakers return for one day special session on budget vetoes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WOLO) — South Carolina lawmakers are returning to the Capitol before the 2020 session starts in January today for a one-day session on Governor Henry McMaster’s budget vetoes.

Lawmakers will consider Governor McMaster’s 28 budget vetoes worth about $41 million and can also consider one other vetoed bill which allowed erasing of a public disorderly conduct charge for first offenders under certain conditions.

In his veto message, the governor says criminal records can be forgiven, but shouldn’t be erased.

Governor McMaster said most of his budget vetoes were requests lawmakers made without saying exactly where the money was going.

The special session will not focus on the education funding for teachers, despite the governor’s request.