Federal government gives an update on SC response to the opioid crisis

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Tuesday at the State House, Governor Henry McMaster took part in a meeting of the South Carolina House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee.

The Chief Medical Officer for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, served as a special guest and presented on the Federal government’s response to the opioid crisis.

Back in 2017 Governor McMaster created the South Carolina Opioid Emergency Response Team in hopes of developing a statewide plan to address the opioid crisis.