Lexington Police searching for man accused of using stolen credit card

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Police are searching for a man accused of using a stolen credit card.

Police say they are looking for the individual pictured. According to police, the person was observed in the Lexington Walmart on Sunset Boulevard using a stolen credit card.

Lexington Police say the credit card was stolen from a vehicle break-in just minutes before being used in the store. The total in fraudulent charges is approximately $3,000.00, say police.

If you have any information call Lexington Police.

