President Trump tells World Cup soccer player refusing to visit White House to “Finish the Job”

(CNN) —- The U.S. Women’s National team continues to battle through this year’s World Cup with a two-one win over Spain.

Prior to Wednesdays win Megan Rapinoe, the teams Co-Captain said she would not go to the White House if they win the tournament, and went on to say she doubts they would be invited. Rapinoe has been very public about not supporting President Trumps Administration and has spoken out several times about what she calls “social injustice” issues including kneeling during the National Anthem.

After Rapinoe spoke out about not wanting to go to the White House, President Trump was quick to respond via a post on Twitter saying in part,

“Finish the job! we haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but i am now inviting the team, win or lose.”

Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House, or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the flag that you wear. The USA is doing great!”

