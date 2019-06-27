Summer Fare meal program feeds a need during school break

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Summer can often mean fun in the sun, and a break from the books. Unfortunately, for many kids in the Midlands it can also be a break from a consistent meal for breakfast and lunch.

Thursday morning Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman stopped by Forest Heights Elementary school.

The school is one of the more than 17 hundred locations that’s taking part in the Summer Fare program with meal sites throughout the state.

The Federally funded program provides free meals to any child 18 years and under in need while school is out of session. In addition to serving free meals, Forest Heights is also hosting a summer reading camp for readers who struggling with reading.