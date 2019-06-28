Medtronic recalls MiniMed insulin pumps as FDA warns about hacking risk

(CNN) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning about thousands of insulin pumps possibly posing a hacking risk for some diabetes patients.

Medtronic MiniMed have been recalled due to potential cyber security risks and it’s recommended for people who use those insulin pumps to switch to different models, according to the FDA.

The FDA warns someone nearby could connect wirelessly and then potentially hack into the devices, change the settings, and deliver too much or too little insulin. Although the FDA mentions it is not aware of anyone taking advantage of the flaw, but did say the risk to diabetics was significant.

Medtronic is recalling the following insulin pumps:

MiniMed 508 (with all software versions)

MiniMed Paradigm 511 (with all software versions)

MiniMed Paradigm 512/712 (with all software versions)

MiniMed Paradigm 515/715 (with all software versions)

MiniMed Paradigm 522/722 (with all software versions)

MiniMed Paradigm 522K/722K (with all software versions)

MiniMed Paradigm 523/723 (with software version 2.4A or lower)

MiniMed Paradigm 523K/723K (with software version 2.4A or lower)

MiniMed Paradigm 712E (with all software versions)

MiniMed Paradigm Veo 554CM/754CM (with software version 2.7A or lower)

MiniMed Paradigm Veo 554/754 (with software version 2.6A or lower)

If any patient has questions about replacing their pump, call Medtronic at 1-866-222-2584 or visit Medtronic’s website.