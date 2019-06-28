RCSD: Argument over missing cell phone leads to victim being run over, shot at by relative

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies say a 24-year-old man is behind bars charged with attempted murder following an argument over a missing cell phone.

An argument between Tyler Marshall and a relative at a home in the 3600 block of Humphrey Drive escalated and then Marshall tried to run over the relative with a vehicle, deputies say.

During that incident on June 28 around 1:30 a.m., the relative then allegedly broke the vehicle’s rear window and Marshall then allegedly went into the residence, got a firearm and came out of the home shooting at the relative.

Marshall is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, aggravated breach of peace and malicious injury to personal property.

He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.