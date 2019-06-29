RCSD looking for 4 suspects who broke into Best Buy on Two Notch Road

RICHLAND COUNTY,SC (WOLO)-Deputies are asking the public’s help finding four people who broke into a local business and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cell phones Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 3:00a.m. at the Best buy on Two Notch Road.

Deputies say the four suspects stole three crates of cell phones from the location which totaled approximately $145,000.

Anyone who knows information about this incident, is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn up to $1,000.