Wind down during Self Care Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art

Columbia, S.C. – The Columbia Museum of Art is giving you a chance to get a little R and R during Self-Care Sunday.

Organizers say it is a first of its kind event catered to dedicating a day full of activities that will help you find ways to treat yourself to wellness and well being, something the Columbia Art Museum (CMA) says has long been their mission. Organizers say the event is made possible by a grant provided from the Knight Foundation Fund and a Connected Communities grant at Central Carolina Community Foundation.

Elizabeth Houck, the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA) Education & Engagement Assistant says this event is designed specifically to teach participants who to take a little time out and take care of themselves by doing things as simple as staying hydrated, recognizing the differences between chaos and calm and how to handle them both, and even various exercises that organizers say will do everything from motivate to open dialogue.

“Sometimes self-care is luxurious and lovely, and sometimes it is simply just drinking enough water,.. Doing a little something to water ourselves mentally, physically, or emotionally can fill our metaphorical cups and transform the way we show up in our lives. Self-Care Sunday is a moment for the community to refresh and rejuvenate.”

Self-Care Sunday features the following events:



Mindful movement and yoga sessions beginning every half hour 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

An open-air market featuring Soak and Soy, Things by Demetria, and Apothecary by Kelsey Pearle, with food and beverages available from A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen, The Favored Life Kombucha Bar, and Curiosity Coffee Bar.

Galleries open and free 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Art of Balance, a guided tour exploring light and dark, chaos and calm, and decadence and austerity in the CMA collection at 11:00 a.m.

Shannon Ivey of #WhatSheSaid Project leading Theater of the Oppressed exercises, theater techniques and games that seek to motivate people, restore true dialogue, and create space for participants to rehearse taking action beginning at noon.

As an added bonus, anyone who attends the event will be able to take advantage of a 10% discount inside of the CMA shop.

Find a way to recharge for the week ahead Sunday, June 30th, 2019 at the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA) on Boyd Plaza, located at 1515 Main street downtown Columbia from 9 AM to 1PM. Best of all of the event is free and open to the public of all ages.

For more information about the event you can click on the link provided here: columbiamuseum.org.