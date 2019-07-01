Former CO accused of attempting to introduce contraband to inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A West Columbia man was arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to bring contraband to a correctional facility while working as an employee.

According to the S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services, former Kirkland Correctional Officer Dalton Damien Manning was taken into custody following an investigation.

Manning, 25, is charged with attempting to introduce contraband into the prison and misconduct in office.