Dashcam footage released in Rock Hill officer-involved shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities have released dashcam footage from a shooting in Rock Hill last month.

Officials with South Carolina Highway Patrol said Trooper Paul Wise was injured after a shoot-out with a suspect in early June. It happened near Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill.

According to investigators, Wise attempted to pull over Willie Wright, 27, for not wearing a seatbelt. After a short pursuit, Wright crashed his car, then got out of the vehicle and started shooting at Wise.

Officials say Wise shot back, and in the exchange both Wise and Wright were hit by bullets.

Both have since been released from the hospital.

Authorities say Wright could face life in prison because of this incident.