Gillette recalls razors for being too sharp

Gillette Venus Simply 3 razors recalled for being too sharp. Amazon

(CNN) – A dull razor is no good, but one too sharp poses a safety risk.

For that reason Gillette is recalling more than 87,000 “Venus Simply 3 Disposable Razors” after the company says they were made too sharp and present a laceration risk.

Two of Gillette’s products, the “Venus Simply 3” four-pack and the “Daisy 12” bonus pack, are included in the recall.

Both products were sold from January through May.

If you think you have one of these razors, you should stop using them and contact Gillette to get a voucher for a replacement.