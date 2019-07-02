Poll shakeup after first democratic debate

(CNN) – A new poll is showing a change in the 2020 presidential race for democrats following the first debate.

SSRS conducted a CNN poll showing big gains for Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren.

Harris jumped up nine points while Warren jumped eight.

The poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead has narrowed after dropping five points.

Biden still has the biggest backing for the presidential nomination followed by Harris, Warren, and Senator Bernie Sanders.