RCSD: Woman charged after dog found locked inside a kennel in hot car

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies has arrested a woman after leaving an animal locked in a kennel in a vehicle.

Tremaina Jalee Davis, 27, is charged of ill treatment towards animals.

On June 21, deputies were called by Richland County Animal Control over a dead animal inside a car in the 1800 block of Longcreek Drive around 1 p.m.

Deputies arrived, they found a small, light brown dog that appeared dead. The dog was inside a wire kennel locked inside a silver vehicle parked in direct sunlight with windows slightly cracked.

The dog had no food or water, and the temperature at the time was 97 degrees.

An investigator reached Davis by phone, who explained that she was staying with someone who did not want the pup — a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix that she identified as “Juju,” in the house.

Davis said she had locked Juju in the vehicle around 9 a.m., before she went to work at an area retailer. By the time deputies were called, it was 1 p.m.

The investigator reached out to a veterinarian, who said that considering the size of Juju and the heat, the temperature in the vehicle likely killed the dog in as little as an hour.

Davis is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Sheriff Lott urges pet owners to never leave pets locked in a vehicle — especially in the heat of the summer. If someone spots a pet trapped in a sweltering vehicle, call 911.