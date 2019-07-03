Skip the Sparklers on the 4th say Fireworks Safety experts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you plan on lighting up fireworks on the 4th, experts remind you to be safe.

Prisma Health Children’s Hospital is offering some safety tips for families to keep their kids safe.

Leave fireworks to the experts and plan on attending a public display.

Skip the sparklers, kids arms aren’t long enough to hold them far away enough from their face and could cause sever burns.

And finally glow sticks are always a safe alternative for young kids.