Local sheriff’s office asking for donations to help SRO and family after losing home in a fire

Terry Snead and his family loss their home in St.Matthews to a fire and are seeking donations in their time of need

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — A Midlands Sheriff’s Office is asking for help for one of its own.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s office says one of their school resource officers, Terry Snead, loss his home to a fire on Wednesday afternoon.

If anyone in the community would like to donate, items being asked for are:

Women’s pants, size 12-14

Women’s extra-large tops

Shoes, size 10

Men’s pants, size 46 x 34

Men’s shirts, size 3x

Men’s shoes, size 12W

To donate money, household items or clothing to Snead and his family, items can be dropped off at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office or left with 911 dispatch after hours.