Stay safe this 4th, Skip the Sparklers say experts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you plan on lighting up fireworks on the 4th, experts remind you to be safe.

Prisma Health Children’s Hospital is offering some safety tips for families to keep their kids safe.

Leave fireworks to the experts and plan on attending a public display.

Skip the sparklers, kids arms aren’t long enough to hold them far away enough from their face and could cause severe burns.

Experts with the CPSC remind you to never try to re light or pick up a firework that did not ignite.

It’s best to always keep a bucket of water handy in case of fire, say experts.

And finally glow sticks are always a safe alternative for young kids.