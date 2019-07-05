City of Columbia Misting Stations to help guests cool off in extreme heat

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia announced it will operate misting stations in several of the City’s parks to help guests stay cool on days when the heat index reaches 90 degrees or higher.

According to city officials, Misting stations will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the following locations:

Misting Stations:

· Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St.

Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave.

· Martin Luther King, Jr., 2300 Greene St.

Owens Field Park , 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd.

Additional Ways to Stay Cool

The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department also operates two outdoor swimming pools, an indoor pool at the Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, and splash pads/spray pools at several parks during the recreational swim season.

Maxcy Gregg Pool, 1655 Park Circle

Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:

Monday through Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m.

Fridays from 1-6 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Maxcy Gregg pool will be closed for maintenance from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays.

Greenview Pool, 6700 David Street

Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:

Mondays from 1-6 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 5:45 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Greenview Pool will be closed for maintenance from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays.

Fees (both Maxcy Gregg and Greenview pools

Per visit: $3 (ages 12 and under), $4 (ages 13 and over)

Maxcy Gregg Pool, Greenview Pool and spray pools/splash pads will remain open until Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day).

Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way (operates year round)

Recreational Swimming Schedule (Lanes 1-3)

Monday through Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Friday from 1-6:30 p.m.

Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

Sunday from 2-5 p.m.

Drew Pool Fee (daily, per visit)

Free for wellness center members

Adults ages 18-49: $6

Seniors age 50+: $5

Youth ages 17 and under: $3

Splash Pad/Spray Pools Locations (Free and open to the public)

The following spray pools will be open from Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., and closed on Sundays:

Lorick Park – 1600 Lorick Ave.

Pinehurst Park – 2300 Pinehurst Rd.

The following spray pools will be open from Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays:

Edisto Discovery Park – 1914 Wiley St.

Emily Douglas Park – 2500 Wheat St.

Heathwood Park – 800 Abelia Rd.

Melrose Park – 1500 Fairview Rd.

Sims Park – 3500 Duncan St.

St. Anna’s Park – 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.

The following spray pools will be available upon request:

* Mays Park – 4100 Trenholm Rd.

Drew Park splash pad located at 2101 Walker Solomon Way will operate the following hours:

Monday-Saturday from 12-8 p.m.; Closed on Sundays

The spray pad at Roy Lynch Park, 900 Abbeville St., is user-operated and is available during the park’s operating hours from sunrise to sunset.

*Spray pools located at parks that are unmanned will be turned on and off by on-call recreation personnel upon request. Citizens are asked to call the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100 on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to request the spray pools for a weekday or weekend event.

All splash pads/spray pools are free of charge and closed on Sundays.

For more information, call the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.