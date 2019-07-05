Interim Housing Authority Director unveils “action plan”

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Ivory Mathews, the Interim Director of the Columbia Housing Authority, her 12-Month Action Plan.

Mathews says the plan aims to increase transparency, services to residents, and in-depth assessments of operations handled by CHA.

Mathews, who recently served as Executive Director of the Greenville Housing Authority, says her team plans to engage residents with proactive communication related to housing and civic issues, saying she wants them to “have a voice.”

She says one of her goals is to increase self-sufficiency among residents while increasing transparency so people can speak with CHA about issues “compassionately, intelligently, and intentionally.”

She also addressed issues related to Housing Choice Voucher programs, saying HUD will provide $25 million to help offset rent costs for landlords, while saying there will be more than 4000 vouchers available under her plan.

The previous director, Gilbert Walker, announced his retirement in February after two residents died from carbon monoxide poisoning at Allen Benedict Court apartments.

This forced more than 400 residents to evacuate…leaving them without a home for weeks.

Former residents have until July 15th to remove any belongings left behind.