Clemson lifts USA to 2-0 in Pool Play, defeating Ukraine

NAPLES, Italy –– The United States jumped out to an 11-1 advantage early in the first quarter, held that same 11-point lead after the third quarter and was able to hang on for a one-point victory to move to 2-0 in pool play at the World University Games.

John Newman III led the United States with a game-high 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the floor. Newman finished with five rebounds and six fouls drawn – a game-high.

Behind Newman’s output, Hunter Tyson drilled five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points while also grabbing six rebounds.

After taking a two-point lead into halftime, the United States opened the second half on a 10-1 run to lead 46-35 halfway through the third quarter. The USA led by as many as 12 midway through the fourth quarter and gutted out the victory.

The United States will play China tomorrow evening at 5:30 p.m. local Italian time (11:30 a.m. ET) for its final game of pool play.