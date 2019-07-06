Two bodies found outside apartment in South Columbia

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-Columbia police are investigating the deaths of two people who were found at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

The bodies were found at the Pine Haven Villa Apartments on Trinity Drive in South Columbia at 4:30p.m.

Officers say the male and female were found outside one of the buildings.

Columbia Police are working with the Richland County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of deaths and the positive identifications of the man and woman.

Autopsy’s are scheduled for Sunday.