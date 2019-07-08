Lexington County man charged with kidnapping, assault after dispute over money escalates

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A 44-year-old Gilbert man is accused of kidnapping two victims and forcing them to drive to an ATM after deputies say an argument about money escalated.

According to Sheriff Jay Koon, Michael Eugene Bryant went to the male victim’s house and assaulted him while demanding money.

After assaulting the man, Bryant threatened to kill him and the victim’s girlfriend if they didn’t drive him to get money from an ATM, Koon said.

Bryant then reportedly forced the man and woman to drive him to the 44 Truck Stop on Pond Branch Road.

Bryant is charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault and battery.

He remains at the Lexington County Detention Center.