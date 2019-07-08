Missing Elgin woman with special needs reported missing, authorities say

Rebecca Bourgette Greer/Provided

greer2



KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 38-year-old woman was last seeing leaving her driveway and authorities need your help locating her.

Rebecca Bourgette Greer has a history of asthma, seizures, high blood presser and other health issues, authorities said in a release.

Neighbors reportedly saw Greer walking down her driveway and then began walking up the road.

Authorities add that Greer has a history of walking away from the home and may be in the Columbia area.

Greer is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

If you’ve seen Rebecca Bourgette Greer please contact the Kershaw County Sheriffs Office at (803) 425-1512.