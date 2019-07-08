Missing Elgin woman with special needs reported missing, authorities say
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 38-year-old woman was last seeing leaving her driveway and authorities need your help locating her.
Rebecca Bourgette Greer has a history of asthma, seizures, high blood presser and other health issues, authorities said in a release.
Neighbors reportedly saw Greer walking down her driveway and then began walking up the road.
Authorities add that Greer has a history of walking away from the home and may be in the Columbia area.
Greer is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.
If you’ve seen Rebecca Bourgette Greer please contact the Kershaw County Sheriffs Office at (803) 425-1512.