Potential changes to Five Points could impact the bar scene

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A new vision for Five Points could have an impact on the bar scene.

Owners are speaking out after area leaders reveal their plan to restore Five Points.

Underage drinking has community leaders calling for stronger enforcement. Something that bars in five points say they nip in the bud right away.

“We always check I.D.’s and we have the date always posted so we know what day they have to be to actually drink,” Jeffrey McCoy, at Fall Line in Five Points said.

Four bars have run into liquor license issues and had to close. A few others are up for sale, which brings hope for other businesses and restaurants.

“I think it would be great,” Kendell Ripetta said. “I think it would bring more families to the area, so it would make profits go up. But what I keep wondering is what are all the college kids going to do?”

Though college kids drinking may not go away, bar tenders say they do their part to ensure everyone get home safe.

“Cut them off, give them some water, make sure they’re not driving, call them a cab or an Uber if you need to,” McCoy said.