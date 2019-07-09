Founder of ‘Bikers for Trump’ to run for Congress

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WOLO) — A low-country chainsaw artist and founder of the group “Bikers for Trump” is running for Congress.

Chris Cox says he’s stepping down as head of the national organization to focus on campaigning against Democrat Joe Cunningham in 2020.

While this is the first time Cox has run for political office of any kind, he is not the first to throw his hat in the ring for the Congressional race. Three other Republicans have also announced plans to run against Cunningham. Below is the post Cox put on social media over the weekend announcing his plans to run and his reason behind the move.