New pedestrian signal crosswalk, HAWK aiming to keep people safe on deadly Millwood Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — An intersection with a dangerous past got a major upgrade today, aiming to keep people safe while crossing the street.

The city held a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning for the “hawk” signal at the intersection of Millwood and House street in Columbia..

Hawk stands for “high-intensity activated crosswalk.” Some say this stretch of Millwood is especially dangerous, but the new device should protect both drivers and pedestrians.

After the ceremony this morning, the hawk signal was activated and is in use.