No Changes to alcohol policy at Williams Brice Stadium this year, says AD

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, University of South Carolina Athletics Director, Ray Tanner, announced that no changes will be made to alcohol sales policies at Williams-Brice Stadium for the 2019 season.

Back in May, the Southeastern Conference announced a revision to its existing limitations on the availability of alcoholic beverages at athletics events. Under the revised policy, each institution in the Conference would be able to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues.

According to USC officials, South Carolina Athletics has been examining all facets of selling alcohol in general seating areas, including points-of-sale, processing sales, impact on other venue services, security, sponsorships and other customer service processes that would impact the fan experience.

USC officials say alcohol will still only be available in premium seating areas.

“Our staff has been studying the logistics of selling alcoholic beverages at our venues in anticipation of the SEC policy change,” said Tanner. “We continue to examine all of the issues as it relates to game operations and fan experience and will not make any decisions on whether to sell alcoholic beverages in general seating of our venues until our study is complete.”

“We take pride in providing a quality gameday experience for all fans that come through the gates at our athletics events,” added Tanner. “We will be strategic and thoughtful when implementing alcohol sales at our athletic venues in an effort to benefit the overall fan experience.”

According to the University, updates on the sale of alcohol will be made before the start of each sport’s season.

