SC State Museum set to launch Space Week
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Ready for take off? The South Carolina State Museum is launching Space Week, July 20 through July 28, in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing.
Museum officials say the week long event includes the museum’s new Apollo 50: Journey to the Moon exhibit, see the show, Fly Me to the Moon 4D, enjoy special documentary screenings of The Smithsonian Channel’s, The Day We Walked on the Moon, experience planetarium shows and more astronomical activities.
Here is the information from the State Museum:
All during Space Week guests are invited to enjoy hands-on, interactive space-themed fun throughout the museum, including the museum’s newly renovated third floor space gallery.
Guests will be able to design and launch their own rocket, check out a variety of astronomy focused creation stations and learn about forces and friction with hovercraft rides (Mon. – Thurs. only). Space Week daily activities are included with museum general admission or membership unless otherwise noted.
4D theater and planetarium shows are an extra $5 each.
Space Week at the State Museum will include:
This new immersive exhibition charts the history of NASA’s Apollo space program and South Carolina’s role in lunar exploration. Guests will be able to sit in a made to scale Apollo Lunar Rover and see a collection of Apollo space program artifacts, plus a moon rock and meteorites including small fragments from Mars are also now on display.
Hear from astronauts, members of Mission Control and the children of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin as they reveal their personal stories behind the scenes of the iconic day. It’s a story that ranges from the deeply personal to the grand and historic, and in-depth look at one of the most important 24-hour periods in history. This special, 45 minute, Smithsonian Channel documentary is free with general admission or membership and will be showing daily, July 20 – 28.
Lunar Live Sky
In this special live planetarium show guests will scan the constellations to find where the Moon is located in the current night sky. Then they’ll explore the lunar surface as they see what makes Earth’s nearest neighbor so special. Showing daily, July 20 – 28.
Tues., July 23 from 5 – 8 p.m.
Guests will experience the classic science fiction film Destination Moon in the style ofMystery Science Theater 3000 with comedians from Trustus Theater’s improve group, “The Mothers.” Mystery Moon Theater Live will feature space themed beer from Columbia Craft Brewing Company, constellation lantern creation stations, cash bar and more. Sponsored by Colonial Life. Tickets are $15 for general public and $10 for museum members.
Fri., July 26 from 6 – 11 p.m.
This Apollo themed event features lasers and CGI visuals choreographed to music inside the museum’s 55 ft digital dome Planetarium. Cash bar includes space themed craft beer and a specialty cocktail. Plus, guests can explore the Apollo 50: Journey to the Moon exhibit. Shows include: The Beatles Abbey Road, Led Zeppelin, Metallica and Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon Full Dome Show. Tickets are $10 for general public ($8 museum members) for one show and $15 for general public ($12 museum members) for two shows.
Sat., July 27 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Join the museum for a special day featuring a variety of fun science activities and demonstrations including VR experiences, robotics fun, solar observing and more. Astronomy Day is free with museum general admission or membership.