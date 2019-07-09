SC State Museum set to launch Space Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Ready for take off? The South Carolina State Museum is launching Space Week, July 20 through July 28, in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

Museum officials say the week long event includes the museum’s new Apollo 50: Journey to the Moon exhibit, see the show, Fly Me to the Moon 4D, enjoy special documentary screenings of The Smithsonian Channel’s, The Day We Walked on the Moon, experience planetarium shows and more astronomical activities.

Here is the information from the State Museum:

All during Space Week guests are invited to enjoy hands-on, interactive space-themed fun throughout the museum, including the museum’s newly renovated third floor space gallery.

Guests will be able to design and launch their own rocket, check out a variety of astronomy focused creation stations and learn about forces and friction with hovercraft rides (Mon. – Thurs. only). Space Week daily activities are included with museum general admission or membership unless otherwise noted.

4D theater and planetarium shows are an extra $5 each.