Trustee: Governor requests and receives vote on former USC presidential candidate

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– USC Trustee Charles Williams tells ABC Columbia News Governor Henry McMaster has requested and received a vote on former USC presidential candidate Robert Caslen.

Williams called the demand, “terrible” and does not know why the governor is getting involved.

Williams says the vote is scheduled for Friday at 10am.

The search for a new university president was reopened after students protested Caslen’s nomination back in April.

At the time the board named USC Upstate Chancellor Brendan Kelly as interim president.

ABC Columbia has reached out to the governor’s office as well as the University but have yet to receive a response.