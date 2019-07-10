Disney is recalling a ‘Toy Story 4’ toy because it could be a choking hazard

(CNN) — One new toy story is a need-to-know for parents: Disney has voluntarily recalled 80,000 “Forky” plush toys, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The 11-inch toy is a soft, stuffed replica of a character in Disney Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” movie. It can pose a possible choking hazard for young children who might pull the “googly” plastic eyes off the toy and put them in their mouths.

No injuries have been reported as of Tuesday.

Anyone who has purchased the toy can return it to any Disney Store, Walt Disney World retail store or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store for a full refund.